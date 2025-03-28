Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah Police launches libraries in prison to help inmates grow

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has launched four new libraries inside the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre to promote reading and education among inmates.

He highlighted that these libraries contribute to skill development, psychological support, and the overall reintegration of inmates into society.

These libraries, created in partnership with Knowledge Without Borders, are designed to encourage intellectual growth and personal development in a rehabilitative setting.

The libraries feature a wide selection of books, including bestsellers and titles tailored to inmates’ interests. A dedicated section for women is also part of the initiative, along with Dar Al Aman Nursery, which supports mothers within the facility. The design is based on specialised research to create an inviting space that encourages reading.

The inauguration event was attended by key officials, including Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, and senior police representatives.

Colonel Abdullah Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre, stated that the initiative is part of a broader effort to implement rehabilitation programs that focus on intellectual enrichment and future opportunities for inmates. He noted that the new library model is different from traditional prison libraries, providing a more engaging environment.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

