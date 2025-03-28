Sharjah Police launches libraries in prison to help inmates grow

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has launched four new libraries inside the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre to promote reading and education among inmates.

He highlighted that these libraries contribute to skill development, psychological support, and the overall reintegration of inmates into society.

These libraries, created in partnership with Knowledge Without Borders, are designed to encourage intellectual growth and personal development in a rehabilitative setting.

The libraries feature a wide selection of books, including bestsellers and titles tailored to inmates’ interests. A dedicated section for women is also part of the initiative, along with Dar Al Aman Nursery, which supports mothers within the facility. The design is based on specialised research to create an inviting space that encourages reading.

The inauguration event was attended by key officials, including Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, and senior police representatives.

Colonel Abdullah Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre, stated that the initiative is part of a broader effort to implement rehabilitation programs that focus on intellectual enrichment and future opportunities for inmates. He noted that the new library model is different from traditional prison libraries, providing a more engaging environment.