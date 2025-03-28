Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH embassies report no casualties after strong earthquake in Myanmar

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Philippine Embassy in Yangon and Bangkok / Facebook

The Philippine Embassies in Yangon and Thailand have confirmed that no Filipino casualties have been reported following a powerful earthquake in Myanmar.

The Embassy in Yangon is actively monitoring the situation and assures that none of the 811 registered Filipino nationals in the country have been affected by the quake.

Similarly, the Philippine Embassy in Thailand stated there have been no reports of Filipinos harmed.

The earthquake, which struck central Myanmar on Friday, measured 7.7 on the Richter scale, with the epicenter located near Mandalay.

The tremor caused panic, leading people to rush out of buildings in both Yangon and neighboring Bangkok. The quake was followed by a significant aftershock.

Both Embassies advise Filipinos in the affected regions to stay calm, stay informed through reliable sources, and reach out to the respective Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) hotlines for emergencies

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bangkok Building

Bangkok declares state of emergency after powerful earthquake strikes

5 hours ago
L25AQSQNX5E7PMFG6ZVLGX5XEE

7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar, tremors felt in Thailand

5 hours ago
iStock 2172805935

MOHRE: 22 domestic worker recruitment agencies fined for violating laws

8 hours ago
Reading a book istock

Sharjah Police launches libraries in prison to help inmates grow

8 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button