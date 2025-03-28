PH embassies report no casualties after strong earthquake in Myanmar

The Philippine Embassies in Yangon and Thailand have confirmed that no Filipino casualties have been reported following a powerful earthquake in Myanmar.

The Embassy in Yangon is actively monitoring the situation and assures that none of the 811 registered Filipino nationals in the country have been affected by the quake.

Similarly, the Philippine Embassy in Thailand stated there have been no reports of Filipinos harmed.

The earthquake, which struck central Myanmar on Friday, measured 7.7 on the Richter scale, with the epicenter located near Mandalay.

The tremor caused panic, leading people to rush out of buildings in both Yangon and neighboring Bangkok. The quake was followed by a significant aftershock.

Both Embassies advise Filipinos in the affected regions to stay calm, stay informed through reliable sources, and reach out to the respective Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) hotlines for emergencies