PH disappointed with Timor-Leste refusal to extradite Arnie Teves – DFA

The Philippine government conveyed its disappointment with the Timor-Leste government following its refusal to extradite former lawmaker Arnie Teves.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) lamented the lack of trust from Timor-Leste in the Philippine justice system.

“We are disappointed that Timor Leste has not shown enough trust in the delivery of justice in the Philippines, a founding member of the ASEAN which it seeks to join, and among the very first ASEAN member states to convey support for its aspiration to join the association,” said the DFA in a statement.

The DFA did not respond to queries about whether the Philippines will block the membership of Timor-Leste in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Timor-Leste has observer status in ASEAN. The regional bloc, of which the Philippines is a founding member, groups Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“While its application is dependent on its compliance with the Roadmap for full membership in ASEAN and its accession to the ASEAN Charter, it should also be able to demonstrate that it shares the spirit of trust and cooperation that ASEAN member states accord one another, not only within the framework of ASEAN, but also in their bilateral relations,” said the DFA.

Timor-Leste’s Tribunal de Recursos rejected the Philippine government’s extradition request on March 20, citing concerns over potential torture if Teves were returned.

Teves fled the Philippines after the assassination of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo. He was tagged as a mastermind.