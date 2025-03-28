MOHRE: 22 domestic worker recruitment agencies fined for violating laws

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) said it would take legal and administrative measures against 22 domestic worker recruitment offices for violating the Domestic Workers Law in February.

These offices were found to have committed 37 violations, primarily for failing to refund recruitment fees to employers within the mandated two-week period. As per the law, recruitment agencies are required to return all or part of the recruitment fee if a domestic worker is either returned to the agency or reported absent from work during this time.

This action comes after similar steps taken by the Ministry in January, when 14 other recruitment offices were found to have committed the same violations.

In a press release, MOHRE emphasized that the ministry would take a firm stance against any domestic labor recruitment offices failing to comply with the law, which could include revoking of licenses, potentially leading to their closure.

Meanwhile, MOHRE reassured the public of the effectiveness of its monitoring system to protect the rights of both employers and domestic workers. The Ministry also acknowledged the efforts of those agencies that follow the rules and continue to provide reliable services to their clients.

Employers who encounter such violations were encouraged to report through the ministry’s digital channels or by contacting the Legal Advice Center’s hotline at 80084.

Additionally, MOHRE issued a strong warning against dealing with unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices. For a comprehensive list of licensed agencies, visit its official website, www.mohre.gov.ae.