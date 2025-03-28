DMW pushes for gender equality, better opportunities for women OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is advocating for a gender-responsive approach to eliminate workplace biases and discrimination, ensuring equal opportunities and protection for women overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

This initiative aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s push to recognize the growing role of women in nation-building and provide them with greater opportunities, confidence, and representation in society.

At the Women OFW Conference in Makati City, DMW Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay emphasized the importance of upskilling women OFWs to enhance their employment prospects both locally and abroad. She highlighted that while women dominate various industries, their contributions are often undervalued.

“Let us continue to build on the foundation of women’s empowerment, independence, confidence, and hope—values that define every Filipina’s strength and contribution to society,” Tutay said.

The DMW reaffirmed its commitment to expanding training programs that improve career prospects for women migrants. The conference, held as part of National Women’s Month, also emphasized the need for stronger legal protections and welfare programs under the Magna Carta of Women, ensuring workplace equality, mental health support, and protection against gender-based violence.