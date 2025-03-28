Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Cebu Pacific grows revenue and passenger count in 2024 despite higher costs

A Cebu Pacific aircraft ready for takeoff

Cebu Pacific recorded a 16% increase in total revenue to P104.9 billion in 2024, driven by strong passenger demand and strategic fleet expansion.

The airline carried 24.5 million passengers, up 18% from the previous year, while maintaining a solid seat load factor of 84.4%.

Despite increased fleet and financing costs leading to a net income of P5.4 billion, the Gokongwei-led budget carrier remains optimistic about growth opportunities.

With 13 new aircraft added in 2024, Cebu Pacific ended the year with a fleet of 98 planes, reinforcing its leadership in the domestic and international markets.

Chief Finance Officer Mark Cezar emphasized the airline’s confidence in the Philippine aviation industry, citing strategic investments as key drivers for continued expansion and improved performance in 2025.

