Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Bangkok declares state of emergency after powerful earthquake strikes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced a state of emergency in Bangkok after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck the capital on Friday.

The quake caused widespread panic, collapsed a 30-story skyscraper under construction, and trapped at least 43 workers inside.

In addition to the building collapse, the quake caused damage to many high-rise buildings in Bangkok. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt urged residents to stay cautious, as inspections are underway to assess the full scale of the damage.

The earthquake, which originated in Myanmar, triggered a 6.4-magnitude aftershock shortly after. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor was shallow, occurring just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the surface. Many residents in Bangkok fled to the streets after the powerful tremors were felt.

Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bang Sue district, reported that “hundreds of people are injured,” but officials are still confirming the number of casualties.

The full toll is still unclear, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

L25AQSQNX5E7PMFG6ZVLGX5XEE

7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar, tremors felt in Thailand

6 mins ago
iStock 2172805935

MOHRE: 22 domestic worker recruitment agencies fined for violating laws

2 hours ago
Reading a book istock

Sharjah Police launches libraries in prison to help inmates grow

3 hours ago
Volunteer istock

Abu Dhabi’s volunteer registration now takes just 60 seconds

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button