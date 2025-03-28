Bangkok declares state of emergency after powerful earthquake strikes

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced a state of emergency in Bangkok after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck the capital on Friday.

The quake caused widespread panic, collapsed a 30-story skyscraper under construction, and trapped at least 43 workers inside.

In addition to the building collapse, the quake caused damage to many high-rise buildings in Bangkok. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt urged residents to stay cautious, as inspections are underway to assess the full scale of the damage.

The earthquake, which originated in Myanmar, triggered a 6.4-magnitude aftershock shortly after. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor was shallow, occurring just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the surface. Many residents in Bangkok fled to the streets after the powerful tremors were felt.

Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bang Sue district, reported that “hundreds of people are injured,” but officials are still confirming the number of casualties.

The full toll is still unclear, and the situation is being closely monitored.