Abu Dhabi’s volunteer registration now takes just 60 seconds

Abu Dhabi has made it easier than ever to become a volunteer.

The Department of Community Development (DCD), in collaboration with the Volunteers.ae platform, has launched the Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative, cutting down the registration process from eight minutes to just one.

This aims to encourage more individuals to participate in volunteer work and strengthen the culture of volunteerism in the emirate.

The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi’s Effortless Customer Experience programme, which focuses on making government services faster and more accessible. By simplifying the registration process, more residents can now sign up and contribute to meaningful causes without delays.

Fatema Al Hosani, Licensing Acting Division Manager and Licensing of Third Sector and Place of Worship Section Head at DCD, highlighted the importance of this step. “The Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative reflects our commitment to providing a seamless and user-friendly experience for volunteers while encouraging more individuals to participate in volunteer activities,” she said.

“This initiative aligns with government efforts to simplify services, ultimately attracting more volunteers, strengthening social bonds, and making volunteerism a core aspect of Abu Dhabi’s community life,” she added.

Al Hosani further explained that the initiative is designed not only to streamline the process but also to protect volunteers’ rights and officially document their contributions and volunteer hours. This effort reinforces the DCD’s vision of ensuring a higher quality of life and sustainable social cohesion.

Volunteering plays a vital role in community development, helping to strengthen social ties and encourage active participation in national programs.

“Volunteering is more than just a social contribution; it is a fundamental part of national identity and a key driver in strengthening social structures,” Al Hosani added.