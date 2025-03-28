Abu Dhabi’s sick leave system cuts processing time to 2 minutes

Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector has enhanced its Sick Leave Attestation Service on the TAMM platform, making it faster and more accessible by cutting processing times by 83%, allowing users to obtain official medical leave certificates in just two minutes instead of six.

Through seamless integration with the Human Resources Authority and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the service ensures greater accuracy, cutting down errors by 39%.

Smart features such as SMS notifications and a user-friendly interface have also increased efficiency and customer satisfaction, with approval ratings reaching 94%. This initiative is part of Abu Dhabi’s push for excellence in digital government services.

Another key development on the TAMM platform is the Sanadkom initiative, which simplifies government procedures for bereaved families.

Previously, handling administrative tasks related to a family member’s passing could take months. Now, through Sanadkom, families receive direct assistance via phone, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

The initiative streamlines processes such as obtaining death certificates, arranging burials, and ensuring beneficiaries receive retirement pension benefits smoothly.

Sanadkom has been integrated with seven government entities and currently serves over 2.9 million citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi. By reducing bureaucratic hurdles, the initiative ensures a more compassionate experience for grieving families while enhancing operational efficiency.

Khalaf Helal Al Mazrouei, Director General of Corporate Enablement and Community Services at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), emphasized the importance of digitalisation, stating, “Now more than ever, the digitalisation of services is essential for enhancing accessibility and efficiency.”

In recognition of its achievements, DoH recently received two prestigious awards at the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards. The Sick Leave Attestation Service earned special recognition, while the Sanadkom initiative won the Best Life Moment Award.

The DoH remains committed to advancing technology-driven healthcare solutions that cater to the needs of both citizens and residents.