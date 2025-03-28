7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar, tremors felt in Thailand

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, March 28, 2025, with a 6.4-magnitude aftershock occurring just 12 minutes later, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 17.2 km from Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, home to about 1.5 million people.

Videos shared on social media showed buildings collapsing and people fleeing in panic as they sought safety following the tremors.

In the capital, Naypyidaw, a major hospital was turned into a “mass casualty area,” as reported by Agence France-Presse.

The tremors from the earthquake were felt strongly in neighboring Thailand, particularly in Bangkok, where a 30-story office building under construction collapsed, trapping at least 43 workers.