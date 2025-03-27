Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE hosts Eid Al Fitr festivities for workers across the country

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

The UAE is marking Eid Al Fitr with grand celebrations for workers, highlighting their invaluable contributions to the country’s progress.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched social and recreational events under the theme “Our Workers, the Pulse of Our Business” in ten different locations nationwide.

Workers enjoyed a variety of entertainment activities, competitions, and prize giveaways as part of the celebrations. These events were designed to bring joy during the holiday, creating a festive atmosphere that reflects the UAE’s appreciation for its workforce.

The initiative is part of MoHRE’s commitment to integrating workers into national celebrations and enhancing their social well-being. By organizing these festivities, the UAE ensures that workers feel valued, fostering a sense of belonging in the community.

The celebrations featured cultural performances, music, and traditional Eid meals, allowing workers to relax and enjoy the holiday away from their daily routines. Many expressed gratitude for the efforts made to include them in the festivities, making their Eid more special.

Several key government entities and private organisations collaborated to make these events successful. Among them were the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and various police and civil defence authorities.

This large-scale celebration underscores the UAE’s dedication to workers’ happiness and quality of life. By prioritizing their well-being, the nation continues to set a strong example of generosity and inclusivity during one of the most significant holidays of the year.

