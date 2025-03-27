NSC monitoring security as Duterte’s birthday approaches

The National Security Council (NSC) is closely monitoring the security situation in the country as former President Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday approaches this Friday.

NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya stated on Wednesday that no “significant threat” has been detected so far.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and as the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Vice Chief of Staff mentioned earlier, there have been no significant security threats concerning the events scheduled for March 28,” Malaya told reporters at the Palace.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced preparations for the security of a birthday rally in honor of former President Duterte in Davao del Norte, despite his detention in the Netherlands.

PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo confirmed that the event will take place at Rotary Plaza in New Corella, Davao del Norte.

On his birthday, Duterte’s daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, and his common-law partner, Honeylet Avanceña, are scheduled to visit him at the detention center in The Hague.

Duterte was arrested earlier this month and brought to The Hague to face charges of alleged crimes against humanity related to his administration’s war on drugs.