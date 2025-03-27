Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

New service road near Hatta Souq eases traffic flow

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

A new 1.0 km service road running parallel to the main Dubai-Hatta Road, linking the Hatta Souq Roundabout with the primary route. Courtesy: WAM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed road improvement works near the Hatta Souq Roundabout, introducing a new service road to enhance traffic flow and accessibility.

The 1.0 km service road runs parallel to the main Dubai-Hatta Road, providing a direct link between the roundabout and the primary route. The new road is designed to improve mobility for visitors and shoppers heading to Hatta Souq, as well as those traveling between the roundabout and the entrance to Masfut.

To ensure road durability and safety, RTA implemented the Irish Crossing system for surface water drainage. This road design allows water to flow over a shallow, reinforced section instead of using underground drainage. It prevents flooding by enabling controlled water passage while keeping the road durable and safe for vehicles.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, stated, “RTA chose to implement the Irish Crossing system for surface water drainage to ensure the road’s durability and operational efficiency under varying weather conditions. The system helps minimise water accumulation on the roadway, improving safety for vehicles and reducing environmental strain on the road network.”

Al Shehhi added that these improvements aim to enhance traffic flow in Hatta and its surrounding tourist destinations while strengthening connectivity to neighboring areas such as Masfut and Al Madam.

