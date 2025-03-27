Dubai parking fees to change starting April 4 – Here’s what you need to know

Starting April 4, 2025, Dubai’s parking fees will change, so if you’re an OFW who drives, take note! According to ‘Parkin,’ the new Variable Parking Tariff Policy means parking costs will depend on the time and location.

1. Premium vs. Standard Parking

Premium Parking: These spaces are located in high-demand areas near public transport, like metro stations and business zones. They offer convenient access to key locations.

Standard Parking: Meanwhile, these spaces are regular public parking with standard rates.

Around 40% of Dubai’s public parking will now be designated as Premium Parking, up from the previous 35%.

2. Peak vs. Off-Peak Parking Hours

Dubai will now have different rates depending on the time of day:

Peak Hours: This is the time when traffic and parking demand are high (08:00 AM to 10:00 AM | 04:00 PM to 08:00 PM).

Off-Peak Hours: During off-peak hours, the parking demand is lower, offering cost-effective options (10:00 AM to 04:00 PM | 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM).

If you’re looking for free parking, you can enjoy it every night from 10:00 PM to 8:00 AM. It’s even better on Sundays! Parking is completely free all day on Sundays.

During peak hours, regular parking will cost AED 4 per hour, while premium spots will be AED 6 per hour. So, if you’re working early or heading home during rush hour, plan your parking budget!

3. Parking during events

If there’s a big event like GITEX or Gulfood at Dubai World Trade Centre, parking fees will shoot up to AED 25 per hour from 8:00 AM – 10:00 PM. Expect this during major festivals, exhibitions, and concerts.

4. Avoid surprises – Check the ‘Parkin App’

To avoid getting shocked by the change in fees, check the Parkin website or mobile app for updated rates and designated parking zones.

Final tip: Plan ahead!

If you’re used to parking near metro stations or malls, be prepared for higher fees. Consider using public transport, carpooling with a friend, or parking in cheaper spots during off-peak hours.

Dubai’s new parking system aims to reduce congestion, but for us OFWs, it means adjusting our driving habits. So, be smart, plan your parking, and avoid unnecessary gastos!