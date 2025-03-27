Dubai International Airport prepares for Eid travel surge, 3.6M expected

UAE airports are gearing up for a major influx of travelers during the Eid holiday period.

Dubai International (DXB) expects to have over 3.6 million passengers between now and April 7. The busiest day is projected to be April 5, when an estimated 309,000 guests will pass through its terminals.

Daily passenger numbers are set to average 276,000, with the highest surge expected in the first week of April. Departures during Eid week are predicted to increase by 19% compared to recent weekly averages, reflecting heightened demand for travel during the festive break.

Sharjah Airport has also announced full operational readiness to handle the surge in air traffic. The airport is set to receive over 500,000 passengers and operate 3,344 flights between March 27 and April 6, ensuring smooth operations for travelers flying in and out of the emirate.

Popular destinations include India, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom, where many travelers are expected to visit family and friends. Additionally, leisure travel is seeing a notable increase, particularly to Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Italy.

To help manage the high volume of passengers, Dubai Airports has introduced DXB Express Maps, a smart navigation tool that provides real-time directions. By scanning a QR code on flight information screens, passengers can easily locate gates, dining options, and other airport facilities.

Special services for People of Determination (PoD) have also been enhanced, including designated accessibility routes, discreet assistance for Sunflower Lanyard wearers, and an Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2. Trained staff will be available to offer additional support.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Airport Authority plans to deploy enough workers across all areas, particularly customer service departments. It will also use smart technologies that enable fast and efficient check-in procedures.

Airports in the UAE are coordinating with airlines, service providers, and government authorities to ensure a smooth experience for travelers throughout the busy holiday season.