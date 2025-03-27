Better Days Ahead: PH gov’t pushes better laws and opportunities for OFWs!

Our hardworking Overseas Filipinos are continuously moving toward a better life — not just for themselves, but for their families back home. And the good news? The Philippine government is stepping up its efforts to support this journey.

From stronger job protections to scholarship programs and new benefits, positive changes are coming to make every OFW’s experience safer, more rewarding, and more secure. This week, The Filipino Times takes a closer look at the new laws and benefits that overseas Filipino workers can look forward to.

The more jobs, the merrier

The increasing demand for Filipino workers abroad is creating more opportunities for OFWs to secure their dream jobs. At the Global Labor Market Conference 2025, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan shared that they are collaborating with several countries eager to hire more Filipino talent.

“Various countries expressed their interest in hiring more Filipino skilled workers in the healthcare industry, hospitality, construction, and other sectors,” Caunan said, following 10 high-level bilateral meetings with countries including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Finland, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Libya, Indonesia, and the Bahamas.

Additionally, during the World Governments Summit 2025, the department emphasized its push for more job openings for skilled Filipino professionals in the UAE. Thanks to these efforts, OFWs can look forward to an even wider range of job opportunities in the near future.

OFW, protektado ka!

The Philippine government is not only working to expand job opportunities for OFWs but also to improve their working conditions and protect their rights. During the Forum on ILO Conventions 189 and 190, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac announced upcoming discussions with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and collaborations with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to strengthen international migration laws and migrant rights under the Bagong Pilipinas governance agenda.

“Under the leadership of President Marcos, we are continuously working to protect Filipino migrant workers,” Cacdac said, highlighting the two-billion-peso AKSYON Fund, which offers legal, financial, and other assistance to OFWs, particularly domestic workers. Additionally, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. allocated PHP 8.79 billion to support the department’s efforts in bringing home distressed fellow ‘kababayans.’

Scam jobs: ‘Di sapat kung ‘di tapat

Stronger bilateral relations and legal rescues during tough times are important, but preventive measures are equally crucial. The Philippine government has partnered with Meta and TikTok to remove 98,000 recruitment scam posts across their platforms.

Through the DMW, the government also launched the Anti-Illegal Recruitment and Trafficking in Persons (AIRTIP) program, which holds seminars for OFWs and their families to raise awareness and combat human trafficking and illegal recruitment. This ensures that no kababayan is left uninformed and they will be able to recognize and avoid potential scams.

Seafarers, matibay sa Magna Carta

Filipino seafarers, around 600,000 strong, often face challenges in claiming wages, salaries, and benefits. But with the newly signed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, these processes are now clearer and more secure. The law also strengthens protection and opportunities for seafarers—from hiring to retirement—ensuring their rights are upheld every step of the way.

“Sinisiguro ng Magna Carta of Seafarers at IRR na ito ang inyong mga karapatan laban sa diskriminasyon at pananakot,” President Marcos said. With the IRR recently signed, improved cooperation between government agencies, maritime stakeholders, and labor groups is expected, ensuring a stronger future for the country’s seafaring workforce.

To a brighter future

These new laws, stronger bilateral ties, and growing job opportunities are all for OFWs and those dreaming of working abroad. Just make sure you stay informed and understand these changes, so you can make the most of every chance that comes your way.

Because at the end of the day, your future isn’t just about finding work—it’s about finding the right opportunities, with the right protection, and building the life you deserve.