Sharjah Airport prepares for over half million passengers during Eid Al-Fitr rush

Kristine Erika Agustin7 hours ago

Sharjah Airport (WAM)

Sharjah Airport is preparing for a major influx of travelers during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday period, with over 500,000 passengers expected to pass through its terminals between March 27 and April 6.

The airport will handle a busy schedule of 3,344 flights, marking a significant increase in air traffic as people head home or travel for the holiday season, according to a WAM report.

The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has confirmed that all preparations are in place to ensure smooth operations during the holiday rush. This includes the deployment of sufficient personnel across all areas, with special attention to reinforcing customer service teams to provide immediate assistance to passengers.

Sharjah Airport has also improved facilities for senior citizens, children, and passengers with disabilities, ensuring a comfortable experience for all. Travelers are also encouraged to use smart technologies for faster check-ins, helping speed up the process.

To avoid delays, the SAA advises passengers to arrive at least three hours before their flight.

