Marcos on PH rejoining the ICC: No discussions yet

File photo

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has not yet discussed the possibility of the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Castro stated that the President had not engaged in talks about the matter.

“When I last spoke to the President about it, he just smiled and said that no discussions have taken place,” Castro said.

The Philippines withdrew from the ICC’s Rome Statute in 2019 following the tribunal’s investigation into the Duterte administration’s controversial drug war.

Earlier this month, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for former President Rodrigo Duterte over alleged crimes against humanity, with Duterte currently in custody in The Hague, Netherlands.

President Marcos has supported the legality of Duterte’s arrest, affirming the Philippine government’s commitment to Interpol.

