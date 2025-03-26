League of Cities, Drilon, youth voters support Benhur Abalos in senatorial bid

Former Mayor of Mandaluyong City and former Interior Secretary Atty. Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. has been endorsed by the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) as well as former Senate President Franklin Drilon, gaining strong support for his senatorial bid.

In Resolution No. 2005-005, adopted during the LCP’s 79th National Executive Board Meeting on March 13, 2025, the league praised Abalos for his work in disaster preparedness, urban development, and government transparency, which he first implemented in Mandaluyong and expanded nationwide.

The league also commends Abalos for strengthening local government efficiency.

In Mandaluyong, Abalos spearheaded housing programs that helped 7,700 families, launched Project TEACH for children with disabilities recognized by the United Nations, and created the Garden of Life Park for the poor, which earned the Galing Pook Award.

The LCP also endorses Abalos and cites his push to review and overhaul the outdated 33-year-old Local Government Code. This follows a similar endorsement from the Philippine Councilors League (PCL).

Adding to the growing support for Abalos, Drilon urged Filipinos to vote for him, expressing strong confidence in Abalos’ ability to continue driving progress in Iloilo City and the entire Western Visayas region.

“Fellow countrymen, let us vote for Benhur Abalos for the Senate. He will help sustain the progress of our city and province. Number one in the Senate!” Drilon said in Hiligaynon.

In addition to the backing from the LCP and Drilon, Abalos has also earned strong support from the youth, ranking among the top 12 choices of young voters, according to a recent survey by the Centre for Student Initiatives.

If elected, Abalos plans to push for removing VAT on electricity, helping farmers through land tax reductions and crop insurance, giving free education for farmers’ children, and providing gratuity pay for contract workers in government offices. He also supports housing programs for OFWs returning to the Philippines and fuel subsidies for transport drivers.

As former MMDA Chairman, he led the “Vax as One” COVID-19 vaccination rollout. As DILG Secretary, he modernized the Bureau of Fire Protection, improved power connections in Visayas and Mindanao, and launched the “BIDA Program” against illegal drugs.

His term also oversaw major arrests of Apollo Quiboloy, Alice Guo, and child trafficker Teddy Mejia.

Abalos opposes the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing large commercial fishing vessels to operate in areas reserved for small fisherfolk.