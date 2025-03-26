Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW to strengthen housing guidelines for household service workers

Government officials attend the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers hearing. (Senate of the Philippines))

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to introduce stricter accommodation guidelines for household service workers (HSWs) deployed by licensed Philippine recruitment agencies (PRAs).

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac revealed that the DMW is considering adopting Singaporean housing standards to address poor living conditions often faced by workers awaiting deployment.

During a Senate Committee on Migrant Workers hearing on March 24, 2025, Cacdac emphasized that the new guidelines would mirror Singapore’s requirement of at least 3.6 square meters of living space per resident, with rooms housing up to 12 individuals.

Additional provisions would include first aid kits, internet access, and a locker for personal belongings, as suggested by Senator Raffy Tulfo.

Cacdac also addressed concerns about human trafficking, noting that workers restricted from leaving their accommodation would be presumed victims, and emphasized the importance of nationwide inspections to ensure compliance with housing regulations.

Out of 33 accommodation facilities inspected, 27 were delisted for violating standards.

