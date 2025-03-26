Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW extends assistance to OFW hospitalized in Taiwan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Photo courtesy: DMW/FB

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Taichung extended immediate financial aid of NT$30,000 to Michelle Joy Morallos Lira, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) recovering from surgery after being hospitalized for cholecystitis and hepatojejunostomy.

Labor Attaché Bienvenido A. Cerbo, Jr. facilitated the assistance through the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund, a program aimed at offering comprehensive support to OFWs facing challenging circumstances.

Although Lira has been discharged, she remains partially incapacitated and unable to perform her full duties as a caretaker, including lifting medium-weight objects.

Her employer, however, has shown understanding by assigning her lighter duties until June to aid in her recovery.

Labor Attaché Cerbo also reassured Lira that the government would continue to provide all necessary support for her speedy recovery.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Imee Marcos

Imee Marcos announces departure from Bongbong Marcos’ senate slate

7 hours ago
t2i02c301k918nzpn

Sharjah Airport prepares for over half million passengers during Eid Al-Fitr rush

8 hours ago
481779443 675166674856294 4603654622071470351 n

Benhur Abalos pushes for affordable homes for OFWs abroad

10 hours ago
BongbongMarcos

Marcos on PH rejoining the ICC: No discussions yet

11 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button