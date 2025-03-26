DMW extends assistance to OFW hospitalized in Taiwan

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Taichung extended immediate financial aid of NT$30,000 to Michelle Joy Morallos Lira, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) recovering from surgery after being hospitalized for cholecystitis and hepatojejunostomy.

Labor Attaché Bienvenido A. Cerbo, Jr. facilitated the assistance through the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund, a program aimed at offering comprehensive support to OFWs facing challenging circumstances.

Although Lira has been discharged, she remains partially incapacitated and unable to perform her full duties as a caretaker, including lifting medium-weight objects.

Her employer, however, has shown understanding by assigning her lighter duties until June to aid in her recovery.

Labor Attaché Cerbo also reassured Lira that the government would continue to provide all necessary support for her speedy recovery.