Benhur Abalos pushes for affordable homes for OFWs abroad

Former Mayor of Mandaluyong City and former Interior Secretary Atty. Benhur Abalos Jr. is advocating for a housing program that will make it easier for Filipino workers abroad to own homes when they return to the Philippines.

During his recent visit to Singapore, Abalos engaged with Filipino workers, discussing their challenges, particularly in securing affordable housing upon their return.

Abalos said he recently spoke with Secretary Jerry Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to propose reserving a portion of government housing projects exclusively for OFWs.

As of the latest records, there are an estimated 2.16 million registered OFWs. Last year, personal remittances from OFWs hit an all-time high of over USD38 billion.

Abalos emphasized the vital role Filipino workers play in the Philippines’ economy, particularly through their remittances. However, he noted that despite their financial contributions, many returning workers struggle to afford homes.

Abalos suggested offering OFWs the opportunity to pay for their homes through affordable installment plans.

He also underscored that housing initiatives in the Philippines should benefit not only local residents but also overseas workers.

In 2023, Abalos attended the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the biggest, longest-running, and most trusted Philippine investment event in the Middle East.

During the event, he discussed the government’s efforts to promote transparency, good governance, and ease of doing business, aiming to create a better environment for investors and property buyers, including Filipino workers looking for housing opportunities.