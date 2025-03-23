Questions rise over new set of suspicious confidential fund recipients linked to Sara Duterte’s office

The list of potentially questionable recipients of confidential funds from Vice President Sara Duterte’s office continues to grow, according to a member of the House majority.

House Deputy Majority Leader Paolo Ortega V from La Union revealed new names on Sunday, further raising concerns. He mentioned that, as Congress examines the Department of Education’s confidential fund list, a new group has emerged, which he referred to as “Team Amoy Asim.”

Ortega disclosed the names of “Amoy Liu,” “Fernan Amuy,” and “Joug De Asim,” claiming these individuals were listed by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education to the Commission on Audit.

According to Ortega, these names do not appear in the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) database, with no records of birth, marriage, or death.

Duterte has refused to comment on the new revelations, stating that she is unsure whether the documents being referenced by House members match those her offices submitted to government auditors.

Ortega expressed his concerns, saying that the unusual and dubious nature of the names listed raises serious doubts about the legitimacy of the disbursements.

“First, there were names like snacks, cellphones, and fruits. Then came the ‘Dodong Gang.’ Now, we have ‘Team Amoy Asim.’ If these fake names already seem suspicious, how much more the actual transactions?” Ortega questioned.