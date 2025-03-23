Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Crown Prince welcomes fourth child

Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum/X

Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced the birth of his fourth child.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shared the joyful news in an Instagram story, revealing the name of their newborn daughter, Hind.

The announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt prayer, asking for his daughter to be blessed with love, guidance, health, and wellness.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, are now proud parents of four children.

In 2021, they welcomed their twins Rashid and Sheikha, followed by their son Mohammed in 2023.

