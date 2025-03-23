Comelec opens pre-enrollment for online overseas voting

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has officially opened the link for pre-voting enrollment for online overseas voting.

In a social media post, the Office for Overseas Voting announced that the link is now available for those who will be using the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) in the May 12 midterm elections.

The official enrollment link can be accessed at https://ov.comelec.gov.ph/enroll.

The enrollment period will run until May 7, 2025.

Only registered overseas voters are eligible to pre-enroll.

“Only registered overseas voters at Philippine Embassies and Consulates adopting internet voting can enroll. Local voters will be blocked from enrollment,” the office wrote on Facebook.

Comelec also warned the public against unverified links and urged voters to rely only on official websites.

“Beware of fraudulent links! Only use the official website to enroll. Do NOT share personal details on unverified sites,” the Comelec wrote.

The official link is available only on the Comelec and Department of Foreign Affairs websites, as well as the official social media accounts of Philippine Embassies and Consulates.