Social media figures apologize after House grilling

Courtesy: House of Representatives of the Philippines

Social media personalities issued apologies for their online posts after being questioned by lawmakers during a House tri-committee hearing.

Eight influencers attended the inquiry, with MJ Quiambao and Krizette Chu turning emotional as they faced scrutiny over their statements.

Quiambao admitted lacking evidence for her claim that extrajudicial killings under former President Rodrigo Duterte were a “massive hoax,” while Chu apologized for calling the government “stupid” in a post about the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

Mark Lopez also faced questioning over his remarks on the West Philippine Sea, ultimately conceding, “Sorry po, fake news po ako [I peddled fake news].”

To combat disinformation, Presidential Communications Secretary Jay Ruiz emphasized the need for government coordination and urged social media platforms to self-regulate content.

