Arci Muñoz on cosmetic enhancements: ‘I have regrets, but I learned’

Arci Muñoz openly admitted that she has regrets about undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures but sees them as part of her journey.

In an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the actress candidly addressed the long-standing curiosity about her enhancements, saying, “Napapagod na nga rin ako eh. Sobrang pagod na ako.”

Despite her past choices, Arci now encourages others to think carefully before making similar decisions. She revealed that she is open to giving advice to those considering enhancements, even discouraging them if she believes the procedure is unnecessary.

“If I think they don’t really need to do it, no. No, girl. ‘Wag talaga. You’ll regret it, sige ka,” she warned.

Looking back, she admitted that spontaneity played a big role in her choices, as she often felt the need to reinvent herself. However, her perspective has since changed. “Dati ‘to ha. Pero ngayon mas less is more na talaga,” she shared.

Arci also reflected on how she had no guidance when she first started getting procedures, leading her to make decisions on her own. While she wishes she could go back to her natural look, she joked that since she has already gone through the process, stopping now is unlikely.

“If I can go back to that time when I didn’t touch anything, I would go back there. Pero since I already did it, I’m never gonna stop. Joke lang!” she quipped.