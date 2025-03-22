Abu Dhabi Police warn against fake Ramadan competitions, charities on social media

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning about fake Ramadan competitions circulating on social media.

According to a WAM report, these fake Ramadan competitions lure users by promising prizes. These scammers then trick people into sharing personal and banking details in exchange for supposed rewards.

Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, stated that fraudsters often tell victims they have won cash prizes, only to demand payment or sensitive information.

The police also highlighted the rise of fake charity links, which impersonate legitimate organizations and deceive people into donating funds to scammers.

To protect themselves, Major General Al Rashidi advised the public to verify the authenticity of any competition before participating. He also stressed not to share personal data unless the source is fully trusted and legitimate.

The police also reminded everyone to be cautious when donating, urging them to only give to recognized and authorized charity organizations.

Anyone who encounters suspicious competitions or charity requests is urged to report the incident to the Abu Dhabi Police. You can contact them through their hotline at 800 2626, by SMS at 2828, or visit their official website at www.aman.gov.ae.