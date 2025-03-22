Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Police warn against fake Ramadan competitions, charities on social media

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino44 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only.

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning about fake Ramadan competitions circulating on social media.

According to a WAM report, these fake Ramadan competitions lure users by promising prizes. These scammers then trick people into sharing personal and banking details in exchange for supposed rewards.

Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, stated that fraudsters often tell victims they have won cash prizes, only to demand payment or sensitive information.

The police also highlighted the rise of fake charity links, which impersonate legitimate organizations and deceive people into donating funds to scammers.

To protect themselves, Major General Al Rashidi advised the public to verify the authenticity of any competition before participating. He also stressed not to share personal data unless the source is fully trusted and legitimate.

The police also reminded everyone to be cautious when donating, urging them to only give to recognized and authorized charity organizations.

Anyone who encounters suspicious competitions or charity requests is urged to report the incident to the Abu Dhabi Police. You can contact them through their hotline at 800 2626, by SMS at 2828, or visit their official website at www.aman.gov.ae.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

