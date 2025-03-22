Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi launches free buses for Ramadan worshippers to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Camille Quirino

To improve access to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Ramadan, Abu Dhabi Mobility has launched 10 free buses connecting the mosque with the Bus Interchange in the Al Rabdan area.

This service aims to ensure smooth and safe transportation for visitors, especially during late-night prayers and Taraweeh in the last days of Ramadan.

Additionally, the transport center has deployed digital surveillance cameras to monitor the roads around the mosque, helping detect any traffic congestion or emergencies quickly.

Mobile electronic signs have been installed to guide visitors to designated parking areas, while fixed electronic variable message signs (VMS) offer real-time updates on the best available routes.

Meanwhile, field inspectors have been stationed at intersections near the mosque to regulate traffic and address any issues, particularly during prayer times.

Abu Dhabi Mobility has also deployed Road Service Patrol (RSP) units and vehicle towing services to ensure the swift clearance of traffic incidents.

For those using taxis, 100 taxis will be allocated daily throughout Ramadan, with additional taxis added in the last ten days to meet the growing demand.

