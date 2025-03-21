Marcos vetoes bill declaring Pampanga as ‘culinary capital’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vetoed a bill that sought to declare Pampanga as the country’s “culinary capital,” citing concerns that such a designation could lead to the discrimination of other regional cuisines.

The bill aimed to recognize Pampanga’s significant role in the Philippines’ culinary heritage, but Marcos questioned the lack of historical foundation and comprehensive study behind the proposal.

In a statement, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro explained that each region in the Philippines has its own unique culture and culinary expertise.

She added that declaring one region as the sole culinary capital could mislead both locals and tourists into thinking there is only one place to experience the best local food.

Castro emphasized that the veto was not meant to undermine Pampanga’s culinary contributions but to ensure the recognition of all regions for their individual excellence. She also indicated that similar bills would be vetoed in the future.

Pampanga’s Angeles City was recently named Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination at the World Culinary Awards Gala 2024. Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism is working on roadmaps for culture-based tourism, including food and gastronomy, for 2024.