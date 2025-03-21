Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos vetoes bill declaring Pampanga as ‘culinary capital’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 seconds ago

San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines - April 2022: Aerial of the sprawling San Fernando suburbs. File photo.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vetoed a bill that sought to declare Pampanga as the country’s “culinary capital,” citing concerns that such a designation could lead to the discrimination of other regional cuisines.

The bill aimed to recognize Pampanga’s significant role in the Philippines’ culinary heritage, but Marcos questioned the lack of historical foundation and comprehensive study behind the proposal.

In a statement, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro explained that each region in the Philippines has its own unique culture and culinary expertise.

She added that declaring one region as the sole culinary capital could mislead both locals and tourists into thinking there is only one place to experience the best local food.

Castro emphasized that the veto was not meant to undermine Pampanga’s culinary contributions but to ensure the recognition of all regions for their individual excellence. She also indicated that similar bills would be vetoed in the future.

Pampanga’s Angeles City was recently named Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination at the World Culinary Awards Gala 2024. Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism is working on roadmaps for culture-based tourism, including food and gastronomy, for 2024.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T114701.531

PhilHealth removes 45-Day benefit limit for members

18 mins ago
TFT NEWS Eid al adha 2023

Marcos declares April 1 as holiday for Eid’l Fitr

17 hours ago
HONOR 1

Unlock the ultimate camera experience with the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR

20 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 04T091410.410

Vice President Sara Duterte urges nation to move forward after father’s arrest

21 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button