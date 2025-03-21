DMW assures full government support for 8 Filipino crew members of MV Solong

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac assured that the Philippine government will continue to provide all necessary assistance to eight Filipino crew members from the MV Solong.

The MV Solong collided with the oil tanker Stena Immaculate in the North Sea in March near the northeast coast of England.

The eight Filipino seafarers were safely repatriated on March 18, 2025, through coordination with the manning agency, the ship’s principal, and the Philippine Embassy via the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in London.

All eight crew members also received financial assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

One Filipino crew member from MV Solong remains missing, and search efforts are still ongoing.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by UK authorities, working with the flag states of both vessels.