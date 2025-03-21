Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Court issues arrest warrant vs. Darryl Yap over Pepsi Paloma film

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago

A Muntinlupa court has issued an arrest warrant for director Darryl Yap, but he was not taken into custody after posting bail.

On March 19, the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 203 recalled the arrest warrant after Yap posted a P10,000 cash bond for each of the two libel charges, totaling P20,000.

Yap’s lawyer, Atty. Raymund Fortun, confirmed the bail. The court scheduled Yap’s arraignment for March 26, 2025.

The charges stem from Yap’s teaser for his upcoming film, ‘The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma’, which included a controversial scene involving actor-host Vic Sotto.

Yap’s camp and Sotto declined to comment on the matter.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 21

Philippine missions in the UAE ready to assist overseas voters for internet voting, pre-enrollment

34 seconds ago
San Fernando Pampanga istock

Marcos vetoes bill declaring Pampanga as ‘culinary capital’

44 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T114701.531

PhilHealth removes 45-Day benefit limit for members

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS Eid al adha 2023

Marcos declares April 1 as holiday for Eid’l Fitr

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button