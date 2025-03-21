Court issues arrest warrant vs. Darryl Yap over Pepsi Paloma film

A Muntinlupa court has issued an arrest warrant for director Darryl Yap, but he was not taken into custody after posting bail.

On March 19, the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 203 recalled the arrest warrant after Yap posted a P10,000 cash bond for each of the two libel charges, totaling P20,000.

Yap’s lawyer, Atty. Raymund Fortun, confirmed the bail. The court scheduled Yap’s arraignment for March 26, 2025.

The charges stem from Yap’s teaser for his upcoming film, ‘The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma’, which included a controversial scene involving actor-host Vic Sotto.

Yap’s camp and Sotto declined to comment on the matter.