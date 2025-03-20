Vice President Sara Duterte urges nation to move forward after father’s arrest

Vice President Sara Duterte emphasized that the country should move forward following the possible permanent absence of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, after his arrest.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, she shared that she felt no anger or disappointment regarding the situation, as harboring negative feelings would be pointless since her father cannot return to the Philippines.

She also pointed out that anger would be futile, as the government is unlikely to hold anyone accountable for the incident.

Despite this, Vice President Duterte affirmed that their camp would continue seeking ways to bring her father back, even though the Department of Justice had shown no signs of action on the matter.

She mentioned that her father had expressed a desire to serve as mayor of Davao City again, and they would explore alternative solutions to facilitate his return.