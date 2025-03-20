Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA completes Sheikh Zayed Road upgrades, cuts travel time by 25%

March 29, 2024 : General view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. File photo.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has finished major enhancements on Sheikh Zayed Road to help ease traffic and reduce congestion.

These upgrades aim to make daily travel faster and smoother for all motorists, including ka-TFTs who use this busy road.

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at RTA, said they improved the merging distance between Al Khail Road and Financial Centre Street towards Dubai.

“Extending the merging distance has eased congestion and improved service levels, resulting in a 25% reduction in journey time along Sheikh Zayed Road—from four minutes to three minutes—ensuring smoother and more efficient traffic flow,” Al Khzaimy stated.

RTA also expanded the service road near the Financial Centre Metro Station towards Abu Dhabi. The number of lanes increased from three to four, boosting capacity from 2,400 to 3,200 vehicles per hour.

This road enhancement has reduced congestion at the entrance of the area and removed long vehicle queues. According to RTA, the trip time in that part has been cut from five minutes to just two minutes.

Sheikh Zayed Road is an important road surrounded by residential buildings, business centers, and tourist landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. It serves as a main route for business, shopping, and daily commuting.

RTA said these improvements are part of their ongoing efforts to make Dubai’s roads safer, more efficient, and comfortable for all road users.

