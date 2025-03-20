Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA: Al Khail Metro Station to be renamed after Al Fardan Exchange

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: WAM.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a significant agreement with Al Fardan Exchange, granting the company the naming rights for Al Khail Metro Station.

Starting soon, the station will be known as Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station.

This deal offers Al Fardan Exchange a prime opportunity to increase its brand visibility and promote its brand in one of Dubai’s busiest areas.

Moreover, Al Fardan Exchange will also have access to advanced technologies and smart solutions. This aims to enhance the customer experience and increase brand interaction with passengers.

The new branding at the station will be complemented by media campaigns and interactive experiences, ensuring that both the company and commuters get value from the arrangement. The updates will integrate cutting-edge solutions that make the daily commute more efficient and engaging for passengers.

The changes will take effect from April 2025, with updates to the station’s name and signage both indoors and outside. These updates will be visible on digital smart systems, RTA’s transport apps, and through onboard audio announcements.

By June 2025, commuters will see the new name fully implemented, marking the beginning of Al Fardan Exchange’s prominent presence in the heart of Dubai’s metro system. This partnership will undoubtedly attract more passengers and engage them with the services offered by the brand.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

KELA Template 20

Filipino runners shine in Italy’s largest marathon

3 mins ago
iStock 941645632

Abu Dhabi Municipality enhances 70 mosque gardens for Ramadan

25 mins ago
General view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai

RTA completes Sheikh Zayed Road upgrades, cuts travel time by 25%

36 mins ago
Claire Castro 1

Malacañang questions Bato’s remark on hiding from ICC arrest

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button