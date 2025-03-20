RTA: Al Khail Metro Station to be renamed after Al Fardan Exchange

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a significant agreement with Al Fardan Exchange, granting the company the naming rights for Al Khail Metro Station.

Starting soon, the station will be known as Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station.

This deal offers Al Fardan Exchange a prime opportunity to increase its brand visibility and promote its brand in one of Dubai’s busiest areas.

Moreover, Al Fardan Exchange will also have access to advanced technologies and smart solutions. This aims to enhance the customer experience and increase brand interaction with passengers.

The new branding at the station will be complemented by media campaigns and interactive experiences, ensuring that both the company and commuters get value from the arrangement. The updates will integrate cutting-edge solutions that make the daily commute more efficient and engaging for passengers.

The changes will take effect from April 2025, with updates to the station’s name and signage both indoors and outside. These updates will be visible on digital smart systems, RTA’s transport apps, and through onboard audio announcements.

By June 2025, commuters will see the new name fully implemented, marking the beginning of Al Fardan Exchange’s prominent presence in the heart of Dubai’s metro system. This partnership will undoubtedly attract more passengers and engage them with the services offered by the brand.