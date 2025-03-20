Marcos declares April 1 as holiday for Eid’l Fitr

The declaration aims “to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

Eid’l Fitr, one of the two most important Islamic celebrations, is observed by the Muslim community three days after the month-long Ramadan fasting. The other important celebration, Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, is celebrated on the 10th day of the last month of the Islamic calendar and commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son to God.