Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos declares April 1 as holiday for Eid’l Fitr

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared April 1a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr, the Feast of Ramadan.

Marcos signed Proclamation 839 following the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos’ (NCMF) recommendation to declare the date a national holiday.

The declaration aims “to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

Eid’l Fitr, one of the two most important Islamic celebrations, is observed by the Muslim community three days after the month-long Ramadan fasting. The other important celebration, Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, is celebrated on the 10th day of the last month of the Islamic calendar and commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son to God.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

HONOR 1

Unlock the ultimate camera experience with the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 04T091410.410

Vice President Sara Duterte urges nation to move forward after father’s arrest

6 hours ago
KELA Template 20

Filipino runners shine in Italy’s largest marathon

8 hours ago
iStock 941645632

Abu Dhabi Municipality enhances 70 mosque gardens for Ramadan

8 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button