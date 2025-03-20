Malacañang questions Bato’s remark on hiding from ICC arrest

Malacañang has questioned the statement of Senator Bato de la Rosa, who said he is considering hiding if the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues a warrant of arrest against him.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro enoted that Bato was once the chief of the Philippine National Police. “Nakakapagtaka lamang po na siya ay dati pang PNP chief. Yan po ba ang gusto niya ring ipahihwatig sa taong bayan na kapag may warrant of arrest ay dapat magtago,” Castro said.

She added that it is no wonder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy took time before surrendering or being arrested.

Castro stressed that Malacañang does not agree with this kind of thinking and action. “Hindi natin sinasangayunan ang ganung klase pong paniniwala at kanyang nais gawin. Hindi po ito makakabuti sa mga kababayan natin na mismo leader natin ay hindi haharapin ang kaso o complaint na naisampa o maisasampa laban sa kanya,” she explained.

She also pointed out that Senator Bato seemed to distance himself from former President Duterte, recalling that he did not join Duterte’s trip to Hong Kong. “At hindi po ba sabi natin, parang siya nga yata ang medyo umiwan sa dating Pangulong Duterte, considering na hindi siya pumunta sa Hong Kong kasama sa kanila,” Castro said.

“Hindi po ba dapat ang kaibigan ay walang iwanan?” she added.

If a warrant of arrest is issued, Castro confirmed that the Philippine National Police (PNP) would be required to assist the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in finding Bato. She said that the government would still coordinate with Interpol, following Republic Act (RA) 9851.

RA 9851 states that the Philippines can surrender or extradite individuals to international courts or other countries, even without an existing treaty. Castro cited retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio’s explanation that the law allows surrender to the ICC when necessary.