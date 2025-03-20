ICC seeks Tagalog and Cebuano transcribers for freelance work

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is looking for freelance transcribers proficient in Tagalog and Cebuano to join its roster of language professionals.

The job post, published on the ICC website on January 28, 2025, seeks professionals who can provide remote transcription services for the court’s Language Services Unit under the Office of the Prosecutor.

“A roster of freelance transcribers will be established as a result of this selection process. Once accredited, freelance transcribers may be offered contracts for the provision of remote transcription services in keeping with the operational needs of the Unit,” the ICC wrote on its website.

Applicants must be fluent in Filipino, Tagalog, or Cebuano, with a working knowledge of English. While not mandatory, a background in languages or linguistics, experience in transcription—particularly in legal settings—and familiarity with transcription software are preferred.

Candidates should also have strong computer skills, keen attention to detail, and the ability to maintain confidentiality while meeting deadlines.

Describing the nature of the work, the ICC noted, “Mindful of the nature of the ICC’s mandate and operations, freelance transcribers must understand that the audio/video material outsourced for transcription may on occasion risk being of an upsetting or disturbing nature.”

Successful applicants will work remotely on flexible, short-term contracts, with pay based on fixed rates per completed work unit. Contract duration will vary depending on operational needs.

This recruitment announcement was made months before the ICC issued an arrest warrant for former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in March. However, no mention was made of any connection to a specific case.

Interested applicants may submit their applications, as the deadline remains open.