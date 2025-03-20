Filipino runners shine in Italy’s largest marathon

Hundreds of Filipino runners took center stage at the 30th edition of the Acea Run Rome Marathon, Italy’s largest marathon, showcasing their spirit and strength in one of the world’s most prestigious running events.

Held annually in the Eternal City, the marathon attracted participants from all over the globe, and this year, Filipinos made their mark on the racecourse.

The event kicked off at 8:15 AM from the iconic Fori Imperiali, with Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and the Councillor for Major Events, Sports, Tourism, and Fashion, Alessandro Onorato, officially waving the Italian flag to signal the start of the race.

A somber and respectful moment followed as participants observed 42 seconds of silence to show solidarity with Pope Francis, a fervent supporter of sports and marathons, dedicating this brief moment to the Holy Father. The significance of the 42 seconds, representing each kilometer of the race, highlighted the connection between the marathon and faith.

Among the Filipino runners, Lorenzo Castro Jr. stood out by securing 18th place out of 28,000 marathoners with a time of 2:31:13. Despite challenging weather conditions, including rain and slippery cobblestones, Castro’s performance was a testament to the resilience of Filipino athletes. His finish symbolized not just physical endurance, but the Filipino spirit of determination and competitiveness.

Pantaleon Domingo, who finished second to Castro, completed the marathon in an impressive time of 2 hours and 42 minutes. He recounted the challenges he faced during the race, especially with the number of participants and the tough weather conditions.

“The first few kilometers were tough with so many participants, but I regained my pace around the 20 km mark. At 30 km, I started feeling cramps, and the weather didn’t help with the slippery cobblestones. But seeing fellow runners from the Philippines was a boost,” Domingo said

Rachel de Weerd, a 51-year-old Filipina marathoner, also made an impressive showing, finishing the race in 3:28:54 and ranking 234th among over 6,900 female runners. De Weerd expressed her excitement about running in the Eternal City, calling it a dream come true and great preparation for her upcoming Boston Marathon.

At the event, she was awarded the title of “Best Female Runner 2024” by the Rome Filipino International Pacers ESPINA, GARCIA & SANTA TERESA.

For many, the marathon was more than just a race; it was an emotional and personal journey.

“Seeing people crying at the finish line was something different,” shared one runner, reflecting on the profound experiences that unfold during the race. The event was marked by a powerful sense of achievement, especially for participants like first-timer May Consul, who completed their first-ever marathon in Rome, expressing disbelief and pride in crossing the finish line.

The marathon experience also served as a cultural pilgrimage for many of the Filipino runners. As early as March 11, they began arriving in Rome, eager to visit the city and immerse themselves in its rich history and significance.

The Filipino community in Rome welcomed them warmly, with a courtesy call from Philippine Ambassador H.E. Nathaniel Imperial, who greeted the athletes with encouragement and pride. Ambassador Imperial highlighted the presence of national athletes from various sports, including pole vaulter EJ Obiena, adding to the sense of unity and support that enveloped the event.

While the marathon tested physical endurance, it was also a deep, transformative experience for many participants. Some ran to push their limits, while others had personal reasons or sought to inspire others. “It’s not just about running 42 kilometers,” said one runner. “It teaches you patience, resilience, and that the greatest victories don’t come easy—but that’s what makes them worth it.”

For Liza Elep, a cancer survivor, the marathon had an added layer of meaning. She ran in support of the Fondazione AIRC per la Ricerca sul Cancro, a foundation close to her heart. “By crossing that finish line, I feel I have made history,” Elep said, her words resonating with a sense of purpose that extended beyond personal achievement.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Filipino community was joined by the Pinoy Teens Salinlahi, who cheered on the runners and showcased Filipino folklore and culture at the 29-kilometer mark. Their presence added to the celebration, reinforcing the idea that the marathon was not only a physical challenge but a moment to celebrate Filipino heritage and solidarity.

The marathon saw fierce competition at the front, with Kenyan runner Robert Ngeno clinching victory with a time of 2:07:35, followed closely by his compatriot Brian Kipsang, who finished in 2:07:58. Joshua Kogo completed the Kenyan podium sweep, finishing in 2:08:01. Italy’s top finisher, Daniele Meucci, secured eighth place with a time of 2:12:44.

In the women’s race, Kenya’s Betty Chepkwony took the top spot with a time of 2:26:16, followed by Ethiopia’s Selam Fente Gebre in 2:28:22, and Kenya’s Rebecca Kangogo in 2:31:16. Italy’s best female finisher, Burcin Ayse Sonmez, finished in eighth place with a time of 2:45:38.

For all involved, the Acea Run Rome Marathon was more than just an athletic event; it was a testament to the strength, resilience, and spirit of every runner. It proved once again that the Filipino running community is not only competitive but also deeply committed to the values of perseverance and unity, making their mark on one of the most prestigious marathons in the world.