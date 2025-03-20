Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Municipality enhances 70 mosque gardens for Ramadan

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin25 mins ago

Mosque behind palm tree (For illustrative purposes only)

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has completed maintenance and improvement work on 70 mosque gardens across Abu Dhabi Island and surrounding areas, ensuring a more welcoming and serene environment for worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Carried out by the Infrastructure and Municipal Assets Sector, the initiative aimed to enhance the beauty of these public spaces while maintaining high standards of sustainability and urban aesthetics.

By improving green areas around mosques, the project supports Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to create well-maintained spaces that reflect the city’s commitment to quality of life, WAM reported.

The maintenance work covered a range of upgrades, including trimming and shaping green spaces, fertilizing flower beds, and removing weeds. In addition, irrigation systems and lighting fixtures were inspected. The initiative also included fertilization efforts to promote the healthy growth of plants.

With these improvements, the municipality seeks to provide worshippers with peaceful and well-kept surroundings, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of a modern, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing urban environment.

