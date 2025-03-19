Pope Francis calls for end to war, warns of media’s role in fueling conflicts

As he recovers from pneumonia in the hospital, Pope Francis urged an end to war and called for reflection and responsible journalism in a letter published by Italy’s Corriere della Sera on Tuesday.

The 88-year-old pontiff stressed that words have power, saying the media must recognize its role in shaping public discourse.

“They are never just words: they are facts that build human environments. They can connect or divide, serve the truth or use it,” he wrote, urging the world to “disarm words, to disarm minds, and disarm the Earth.”

Francis emphasized that war only devastates communities without resolving conflicts, calling for a revitalization of diplomacy and international organizations.

Reflecting on his illness, he noted, “In this moment… war appears even more absurd.”

Doctors say his condition is stable, and he is now transitioning to a lower oxygen flow after initially requiring high-flow oxygen support.