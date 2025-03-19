Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OFW remittances drop to two-month low in January at $3.24B – BSP

Money sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) fell to a two-month low in January, reaching $3.24 billion, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). While this marked a 2.9% increase from the $3.15 billion recorded a year earlier, it was lower than December’s $3.73 billion and the weakest since November’s $3.12 billion.

The BSP attributed the decline to remittances from both land-based and sea-based workers. Cash remittances sent via banks totaled $2.92 billion, also up 2.9% year-on-year but lower than December’s $3.38 billion.

The United States remained the largest source of cash remittances, accounting for 41.2%, followed by Singapore (7.5%), Saudi Arabia (6.6%), Japan (5.7%), and the United Kingdom (4.7%). Other key contributors included the UAE, Canada, Qatar, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

Oikonomia economist Matt Erece noted that the slowdown was expected as remittances typically decline after the holiday season.

