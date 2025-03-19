MOHRE announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

The private sector will enjoy a three-day holiday break this coming Eid Al Fitr!

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has declared that private sector employees across the UAE will be entitled to a paid holiday from Sunday, March 30, to Tuesday, April 1, in celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

In an official statement, MOHRE confirmed that if Ramadan extends to a full 30 days, the holiday will be extended to four days.

“If the month of Ramadan concludes on the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, 2 April 2025,” the Ministry said.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is traditionally celebrated with prayers, gatherings, and festivities.