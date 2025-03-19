Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Juan Karlos honors fan who died in Laguna university fire

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Filipino singer JK Labajo performs at Anilag Festival (Juan Karlos/Facebook)

Singer Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo paid tribute to Trisha Macalagay, a fan who recently lost her life in a fire at Laguna State Polytechnic University.

During his performance at the Anilag Festival, Labajo dedicated a shoutout to Macalagay and sang her favorite song, his cover of “Through the Years” from the film Lolo and The Kid.

The “Ere” singer also posted a short message on Facebook: “Maraming Salamat, Trisha Macalagay.”

Macalagay’s family expressed gratitude for Labajo’s gesture, saying it brought them comfort and peace.

Macalagay, a biology student and beauty queen, was the sole fatality in the March 13 fire that engulfed the College of Arts and Sciences building in Barangay Bubukal, Laguna.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

484321018 954814043485728 3662010807068816275 n

DMW grants P10.7M in aid to over 1,000 female OFWs for livelihood

39 mins ago
iStock 2169171594

OFW remittances drop to two-month low in January at $3.24B – BSP

48 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 10T143246.966

Pope Francis calls for end to war, warns of media’s role in fueling conflicts

2 hours ago
Manananggal doll

Mattel unveils ‘Manananggal’ doll in its newest collection

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button