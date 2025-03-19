Juan Karlos honors fan who died in Laguna university fire

Singer Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo paid tribute to Trisha Macalagay, a fan who recently lost her life in a fire at Laguna State Polytechnic University.

During his performance at the Anilag Festival, Labajo dedicated a shoutout to Macalagay and sang her favorite song, his cover of “Through the Years” from the film Lolo and The Kid.

The “Ere” singer also posted a short message on Facebook: “Maraming Salamat, Trisha Macalagay.”

Macalagay’s family expressed gratitude for Labajo’s gesture, saying it brought them comfort and peace.

Macalagay, a biology student and beauty queen, was the sole fatality in the March 13 fire that engulfed the College of Arts and Sciences building in Barangay Bubukal, Laguna.