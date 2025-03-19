Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW grants P10.7M in aid to over 1,000 female OFWs for livelihood

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, along with Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman, led the distribution of livelihood assistance to female OFWs. (DMW/FB)

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has distributed P10.7 million in livelihood assistance to 1,067 female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) under its Balik Pinay, Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH) program.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac called it the largest single disbursement in the program’s history, in line with President Bongbong Marcos’ push for sustainable reintegration of OFWs and their families.

A total of 128 OFWs in Metro Manila received P10,000 each, while 939 beneficiaries from 15 regions got their aid through DMW regional offices. Soccsksargen had the highest number of recipients at 185, followed by Western Visayas (160), Davao Region (125), and Central Luzon (107).

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, who attended the distribution event, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to gender-inclusive programs through the Women’s Budget, which allocates at least 5 percent of the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for women-focused initiatives.

The BPBH program, managed by the National Reintegration Center for OFWs, provides financial aid and training to help distressed female OFWs start businesses, boosting economic opportunities in their home provinces.

