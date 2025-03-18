Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public sector employees

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

For illustrative purposes only

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed the Eid Al-Fitr holiday schedule for government sector employees across the country.

According to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the holiday will begin on Shawwal 1 and end on Shawwal 3, 1446 AH.

The first day of Shawwal is expected to fall on either March 30 or 31, based on the moon sighting to be held on March 29, which will determine whether Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.

If the holy month of Ramadan completes 30 days, the 30th day will be included in the holiday, extending it to a four-day break.

Official work will resume on Shawwal 4.

Eid Al-Fitr is a significant Islamic celebration marking the end of Ramadan.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

KELA Template 17

Ivana Alawi promises to invite Dustin Yu for a vlog collaboration

19 seconds ago
KELA Template 16

Duterte doing well, in high spirits at ICC detention facility — Medialdea

23 mins ago
KELA Template 45

RTA completes 40% of Nol system upgrade, expanding digital payment options

3 hours ago
67o0242i1k91ts5pn

Dubai Crown Prince shares Iftar with National Service recruits in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button