UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public sector employees

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed the Eid Al-Fitr holiday schedule for government sector employees across the country.

According to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the holiday will begin on Shawwal 1 and end on Shawwal 3, 1446 AH.

The first day of Shawwal is expected to fall on either March 30 or 31, based on the moon sighting to be held on March 29, which will determine whether Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.

If the holy month of Ramadan completes 30 days, the 30th day will be included in the holiday, extending it to a four-day break.

Official work will resume on Shawwal 4.

Eid Al-Fitr is a significant Islamic celebration marking the end of Ramadan.