RTA completes 40% of Nol system upgrade, expanding digital payment options

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 40% of its project to upgrade the existing Nol payment system to a digital account-based ticketing platform.

The AED 550 million initiative aims to modernize public transport payments by developing the current card-based system and introducing new technologies in line with global trends in financial technology. The full transition is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA said that the project is being implemented in three phases.

“The first phase will see the central system upgraded to create customer accounts that will be digitally linked to all Nol cards currently in use. The second phase will see the issuance of the new generation of Nol cards using new technologies and in accordance with international standards, so they are compatible with bank card technologies. The third phase will see the completion of the system upgrade to accept other payment methods such as bank cards and digital wallets for paying public transport fares in Dubai,” H.E. Al Tayer said.

The upgrade will offer several benefits to commuters, such as the ability to link Nol cards to digital wallets, purchase tickets using QR codes, and implement flexible fares in public transport.

Users will also be able to manage accounts, control recharges, and recover lost balances more efficiently. Additionally, public transport stations will be equipped with updated devices and smart kiosks supporting various payment methods, including facial recognition and fingerprint authentication.

Beyond public transport, the enhanced Nol system will allow users to make purchases at retail stores and digital platforms, similar to traditional bank cards.