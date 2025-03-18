Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New officers of Filipino Nurses in Arabia take oath; pledge commitment to service

Newly elected officers of the Filipino Nurses in Arabia Eastern Chapter and Riyadh Chapter take oath.

The newly elected officers of the Filipino Nurses in Arabia (FiNArabia) officially took their oath of office, marking a renewed commitment to service, professionalism, and volunteerism.

Bringing together nurses from diverse backgrounds, this marked a significant milestone for the newly inducted officers of the Eastern Chapter and Riyadh Chapter (2024-2025), as they pledged to uphold the values of compassion, excellence, and integrity in their profession.

The ceremony, led by His Excellency Raymond Balatbat, Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Yemen, emphasized the vital role of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region.

FiNArabia has long been a pillar of support for Filipino nurses, providing professional development, advocacy, and a network of solidarity.

With the new officers at the helm, the organization is set to further its mission of enhancing the well-being of Filipino healthcare workers while continuing to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare sector, both locally and globally.

 

