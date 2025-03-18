MRT-3 to extend operating hours by one hour – Dizon

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon has ordered the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) to extend its operating hours by one hour, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Monday, March 17.

The agency said it is still finalizing when the new schedule will take effect.

In a separate statement, MRT-3 management said it is awaiting further instructions before implementing the extended hours. Currently, the last weekday trip departs from North Avenue at 9:30 p.m. and from Taft Avenue at 10:11 p.m.

Dizon made the directive after inspecting several MRT-3 stations, including Taft, Ayala, and Shaw Boulevard, on Monday. He previously assured the public that the government and train operators would “find a way” to accommodate calls for longer operating hours.

In addition to the extension, Dizon also instructed MRT-3 management to deploy more trains during peak hours to ease passenger congestion.