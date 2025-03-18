Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

MRT-3 to extend operating hours by one hour – Dizon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

Courtesy: DOTr MRT-3/FB

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon has ordered the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) to extend its operating hours by one hour, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Monday, March 17.

The agency said it is still finalizing when the new schedule will take effect.

In a separate statement, MRT-3 management said it is awaiting further instructions before implementing the extended hours. Currently, the last weekday trip departs from North Avenue at 9:30 p.m. and from Taft Avenue at 10:11 p.m.

Dizon made the directive after inspecting several MRT-3 stations, including Taft, Ayala, and Shaw Boulevard, on Monday. He previously assured the public that the government and train operators would “find a way” to accommodate calls for longer operating hours.

In addition to the extension, Dizon also instructed MRT-3 management to deploy more trains during peak hours to ease passenger congestion.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Claire Castro

Castro: “Bring Roque home”

15 hours ago
Harry Roque 1

Harry Roque to file for asylum in the Netherlands

17 hours ago
Balik Pinay Balik Hanapbuhay 2025 DMW

DMW distributes P10.7M in livelihood aid to 1,067 female OFWs in PH

18 hours ago
Rare plate number fetches AED 35M at Dubai Charity Auction

Rare plate number fetches AED 35M at Dubai Charity Auction

19 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button