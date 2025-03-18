Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Duterte doing well, in high spirits at ICC detention facility — Medialdea

Former President Rodrigo Duterte appears in a recorded video before the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I. (Screengrab from International Criminal Court)

Former President Rodrigo Duterte was able to rest and is in “very high spirits” inside the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention facility, according to his legal counsel, former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Medialdea had a one-hour visit with Duterte, as shown in a video shared by former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque late Monday night, March 17.

“Okay naman siya, he’s in very high spirits. Ano lang siya, naiisip niya ang mga sumusuporta sa kanya, nagpapasalamat siya sa inyong lahat,” said Medialdea.

He added that the former president misses some of his favorite Filipino food.

“Ang namimiss niya yung kanyang usual na kinakain, yung tuyo, yung munggo, at higit sa lahat yung piniritong saging. Yun ang nawawala sa kanya. Other than that, he’s okay, ipagdasal, keep on praying for him,” he said.

Medialdea also noted that Duterte looks better now compared to when he first appeared before the ICC on Friday, March 14.

“Maganda naman na itsura niya, nakahabol na ng konting tulog,” he added.

Duterte was arrested by the ICC in connection with charges of crimes against humanity, leading to what could be a prolonged legal battle.

The charges against Duterte involve allegations of murder as a crime against humanity, covering killings attributed to the so-called Davao Death Squad and those committed during his administration’s war on drugs while he was mayor of Davao City and later as president.

The accusations span from November 1, 2011, to March 16, 2019, when the Philippines exited from the Rome Statute at Duterte’s request.

